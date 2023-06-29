Getting Answers
Feed the Cops & Feed the Fire hosted June 28-29

By Donna Keeya
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tim Rhett, founder of the event, hosted the special occasion for the fourth consecutive year.

Feed the Cops is an annual outreach opportunity to honor and show support for law enforcement across Shreveport and Bossier Parish with a meal. This year the event expanded to include Feed the Fire to provide meals for members of the Shreveport Fire Department.

Members from Jett Business Systems and their partner businesses served food.

“I mean, these people are out here saving our lives. They’re the ones that keep us safe. They’re the ones that save us from intruders in our homes. I think there’s been a couple of us at the business, either ourselves or we know someone who’s been, had crime affect us,” Sarah McGovern said. “And Shreveport police has come to our savior and helped us, so we want to show that respect back, and give them thanks for what they’ve done.”

This event is held for both Shreveport and Bossier officials. Firemen will be served tomorrow (June 29).

EVENT DETAILS

Wednesday, June 28

  • Shreveport Police Department, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
  • Bossier City Police Department, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 1 to 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 29

  • Shreveport Fire Station (Common Street), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

