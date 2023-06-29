Getting Answers
Dangerous heat continues for another day

By Matt Jones
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:57 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will hover around 100 through the beginning of the weekend. With the humidity factored it in it will be dangerously hot at times. Another Excessive Heat Warning is back across the ArkLaTex for today with feels-like temperatures expected to top 110. Toward the end of the weekend and into next week the hot pattern will break bringing temperatures down slightly and rain chances returning.

Another day of sunshine and very hot conditions is ahead for today. Temperatures will be near record highs in the upper 90s to low 100s across the area. Friday will bring more of the same with another heat warning possible.

We’ll start off the weekend near 100 on Saturday, but look for the heat to ease slightly on Sunday with temperatures dropping back into the mid to upper 90s. A stray shower or storm is possible, but the bulk of weekend is looking dry.

Our chances for showers and storms will increase a little more for early next week. Some rain may fall on the 4th, but the day is not looking like a washout at this time. We’ll still be hot and humid, but not as dangerously hot. Highs will be mostly in the low 90s with overnight low in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

