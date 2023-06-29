Christian Service nonprofit calling for volunteers, resources due to increase in community need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some ArkLaTex nonprofits say they’re seeing an increase in need for the resources they provide.

Christian Service in Shreveport says they’ve been stepping up and helping a lot more people meet their basic needs and necessities. The organization serves meals and clothes those in need. They also offer emergency assistance to help with bills and critical needs of those in crisis.

Serving the area since 1970, they strive to help people by surrounding them in an atmosphere of “love, respect and dignity.”

“One thing about Christian Services, anyone can get a hot meal seven days a week, 364 days a year, no questions asked,” said Executive Director Al Moore.

He says the need for meals has gone up significantly since just last year, increasing the amount of resources they need to serve the community.

“People are in need, people lost jobs during COVID. Right now, we have from January 1 to May 31, 2022 we have served 26,184 meals. From January 1 to May 31 [2023], we have served 36,324 meals. We’re up 9,000 meals since last year.”

Breakfast is served daily from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., with lunch offered from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 2346 Levy Street. To volunteer or donate, click here or call (318) 221-4857.

