Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

43-year-old female found dead inside home in Gonzales

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a 43-year-old woman found dead inside her home in Gonzales.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, they were dispatched to a residence off of Hwy. 74 in Gonzales around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28. Upon arrival, they found Sonia Escalante-Baca dead inside her home.

During the investigation, detectives observed head injuries that appeared to be caused by blunt force trauma. Detectives are now investigating this incident as a homicide.

Detectives believe that this was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information that may assist detectives in this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

3 killed in crash in Little River
3 dead after truck crashes into vehicle parked on shoulder
Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
Homer Police confirms football player was shot; counseling available at the school
Coroner says Bossier City man’s death heat-related
Coroner says Bossier City man’s death heat-related
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Missing 42-year-old Shreveport woman found
Shooting reported in Allendale on Hamilton Street.
SPD investigating shooting in Allendale neighborhood; 2 injured

Latest News

The girls are Willow Webb, 14, and Bonnie Webb, 11. They were last seen off of County Road 1408...
AMBER Alert canceled after 2 missing girls from Athens found safe in Smith County
The 43rd Sickle Cell Softball Tournament returned in 2021 after being canceled in 2020 due to...
Sickle Cell Softball Tournament expected to draw hundreds to Shreveport-Bossier City
Tyshawn Brumfield
Toddler nearly beaten to death last year now paralyzed, blind, has major brain damage
Street dedicated in honor of Charlie Caldwell Jr.
Street dedicated in honor of Charlie Caldwell Jr.
Chef Chris Holden tells KSLA's Priscilla Borrego he's making all the food for Brunch-N-Laugh...
Brunch-N-Laugh offers good food, comedy from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 2 at MS-KICK