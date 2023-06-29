3 dead after truck crashes into vehicle parked on shoulder

DEQUEEN, Ark. (KSLA) - Two passengers and a pedestrian is dead after a truck crashed into a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

On June 28, at 4:32 p.m., the Arkansas State Police (ASP) responded to a car crash on U.S. Highway 71 in Sevier County.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 2017 Ford Transit van was parked on the shoulder of the road and a pedestrian, a New Boston, Texas man, Christopher Robinson, 34, was assisting a motorist with a flat tire. At the same time, Matthew West, 34, from Shreveport, Louisiana was driving southbound in a 2023 Toyota Tundra on U.S. Highway 71, near Ogden with his passengers John Hucke, 65, and Carrie Flynn, 61, both from Shreveport.

As Robinson was walking around the rear of his vehicle to help the flat tire when the Toyota Tundra struck Robinson and his vehicle.

Robinson, Hucke, and Flynn were all pronounced dead on the scene by Coroner Chase Davis at 5:05 p.m.

West was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

