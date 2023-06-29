Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

3 dead after truck crashes into vehicle parked on shoulder

Man assisting with flat tire hit by a truck. Crash leaves three dead.
Man assisting with flat tire hit by a truck. Crash leaves three dead.(Credit: MGN)
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEQUEEN, Ark. (KSLA) - Two passengers and a pedestrian is dead after a truck crashed into a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

On June 28, at 4:32 p.m., the Arkansas State Police (ASP) responded to a car crash on U.S. Highway 71 in Sevier County.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 2017 Ford Transit van was parked on the shoulder of the road and a pedestrian, a New Boston, Texas man, Christopher Robinson, 34, was assisting a motorist with a flat tire. At the same time, Matthew West, 34, from Shreveport, Louisiana was driving southbound in a 2023 Toyota Tundra on U.S. Highway 71, near Ogden with his passengers John Hucke, 65, and Carrie Flynn, 61, both from Shreveport.

As Robinson was walking around the rear of his vehicle to help the flat tire when the Toyota Tundra struck Robinson and his vehicle.

Robinson, Hucke, and Flynn were all pronounced dead on the scene by Coroner Chase Davis at 5:05 p.m.

West was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you seen Panda?
Have you seen Panda?
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Missing 42-year-old Shreveport woman found
Ja'Kerion Calome, a senior at Homer High School, died Friday, June 23, 2023, family confirms.
Homer Police confirms football player was shot; counseling available at the school
Head-on crash kills 1 in DeSoto Parish
Head-on collision kills 1, seriously hurts 2
Latoya Brown Jeter & Kawan Jeter Jr.
Mother, son killed in Panola Co. house fire

Latest News

Smith County authorities save stranded residents at Lake Tyler
Authorities rescue 4 stranded civilians at Lake Tyler
Smith County authorities save stranded residents at Lake Tyler
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Missing 42-year-old Shreveport woman found
Christian Service is located on Levy Street in Shreveport's Ingleside neighborhood.
Christian Service nonprofit calling for volunteers, resources due to increase in community need