Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Woman arrested in connection to 2022 stabbing

Chatika Arnold
Chatika Arnold(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police arrested a woman connected to a 2022 stabbing.

Chatika Arnold allegedly stabbed a man multiple times while in the presence of a small child on September 20, 2022. He was significantly injured in the incident.

A warrant was issued days after the incident but Arnold wasn’t taken into custody until June 27, 2023. She was taken into custody and will be transported to the Caddo Correctional Center.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zamir Keshun Massey, 19
Mansfield homicide suspect arrested in Dallas
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
1 woman, 1 juvenile shot in parking lot of The Jolie Apartments
1 woman, 1 juvenile shot in parking lot of The Jolie Apartments
Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges...
Cash App glitch charges some customers double
Argument escalates to shooting on E. Egan Street
Argument escalates to shooting on E. Egan Street; SPD searching for suspect

Latest News

Hunter Fruge
Mother of injured paramedic pleads for prayers
LSU celebrates its win over Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals...
LIVE at 7 p.m.: LSU baseball championship celebration from Alex Box
Danzzeria Kennedy
Man arrested for 2021 robbery, reportedly beating woman with shovel
Detrevious Johnson, 28.
Felon arrested for possessing stolen gun