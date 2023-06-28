Woman arrested in connection to 2022 stabbing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police arrested a woman connected to a 2022 stabbing.

Chatika Arnold allegedly stabbed a man multiple times while in the presence of a small child on September 20, 2022. He was significantly injured in the incident.

A warrant was issued days after the incident but Arnold wasn’t taken into custody until June 27, 2023. She was taken into custody and will be transported to the Caddo Correctional Center.

