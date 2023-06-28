Getting Answers
Train derails in Marshall

A train has come off the tracks in Marshall.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A train has derailed in the area of the depot in Marshall.

Several cars are off the tracks and at least one has slid off a hill near a railroad bridge between Franklin Street and North Washington Street.

The derailment is not affecting vehicle traffic.

One rail line has been shut down but another is open for rail traffic to go through.

No structures are damaged and no injuries reported.

There was no hazardous material in the train cars and some were even empty.

