Texarkana teacher, coach remember Ryan Mallett

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Educators at Texarkana Texas High School are mourning the loss of former student Ryan Mallett.

The former New England Patriots player reportedly drowned on Tuesday, June 27 while in Florida.

Teacher Susan Waldrep says she knew Mallett while he was in high school and developed a special relationship with him and his family.

Ryan Mallett drowned in Florida.

“It’s devastating, a complete shock. Like I said I just talked to him on the phone,” she said. “My family is on our way to Florida. We are in Alabama right know, we were supposed to have lunch with Ryan today in Destin.”

Mallett wore the number 15 and made his name in football playing at Grim Stadium as a member of the Texas High Tiger football team.

“It was terrible news. I found out yesterday afternoon, I just couldn’t believe it,” said Coach Barry Norton.

Norton was Mallett’s high school football coach. He not only had praise for Mallet’s athletic skills, but also his love for engaging with youth.

“The number two rated quarterback in the country, and one of my fond memories was when we were taking pictures during picture day and every break we got he was down with the little kids playing catch with them. Where it could be easy for him not to, he found time for everybody.”

Mallett played college football at the University of Michigan before transferring to the University of Arkansas and then to the NFL. He served as the head coach at White Hall after leaving the NFL.

