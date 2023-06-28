Storm recovery efforts continue despite extreme heat

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport city officials are still working to make amends to Caddo Parish after storms ripped through the ArkLaTex, leaving thousands of people without electricity, damage and debris in the streets and fallen trees in yards and roads.

Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Director of Homeland Security and Caddo Parish Administrator Clay Walker met by phone Tuesday morning (June 28) to discuss the status of clean-up efforts related to storms on June 16 and heat-related issues from this week’s heat wave.

According to a press release from the city:

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Captain Robert Jump intends to ask the state to provide assessment teams for both individual assistance and assistance from the Small Business Association. The Homeland Security Office received 222 calls from property owners asserting major damage or destruction to structures. Fifty-seven of those reported not having any insurance. Captain Jump has surveyed 34 of those, and he will survey the remaining 23 this week. So far, 11 should qualify as majorly damaged or destroyed. Based on this, we are hopeful that Caddo Parish and the City of Shreveport will qualify so that persons may apply for individual assistance from FEMA and possible low-interest loans from the United States Small Business Administration.

Due to excessive heat in the forecast through the weekend, cooling centers will remain open. They are open from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. each day. Cold water is also available. Centers are located at:

Bill Cockrell Community Center - 4109 Pines Road

Valencia Park Community Center – 1800 Viking Drive

Southern Hills Community Center – 1002 Bert Kouns Ind. Loop

A.B. Palmer Community Center – 547 E. 79th Street

Bilberry Park Community Center – 1902 Alabama Avenue

The Highland Center located at 520 Olive Street will still be available as a cooling center during its regular hours as well.

Caddo Parish recreational centers are open for their regular hours.

The United Command Group will meet by phone again Friday morning (June 30) to assess further progress and developments.

In a related development, the Shreveport Volunteer Network has procured the services of a crane and crane operator to assist with lifting trees off buildings for people who don’t have insurance coverage. To request assistance, contact them at 318-469-0899.

