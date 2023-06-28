SPD looking for missing 34-year-old man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently searching for a missing man.

SPD says Gutierrez Estrada, 34, was last seen in the 3600 block of Frederick Street. That’s just off Jewella Avenue between Catherine and Judson streets. Estrada was last seen at this location June 17.

He’s 5′ 2″ tall, weighs about 165 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Estrada’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

