Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

SPD looking for missing 34-year-old man

Gutierrez Estrada, 34
Gutierrez Estrada, 34(SPD)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently searching for a missing man.

SPD says Gutierrez Estrada, 34, was last seen in the 3600 block of Frederick Street. That’s just off Jewella Avenue between Catherine and Judson streets. Estrada was last seen at this location June 17.

He’s 5′ 2″ tall, weighs about 165 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Estrada’s whereabouts should call SPD at 318-673-7300 #3.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zamir Keshun Massey, 19
Mansfield homicide suspect arrested in Dallas
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
1 woman, 1 juvenile shot in parking lot of The Jolie Apartments
1 woman, 1 juvenile shot in parking lot of The Jolie Apartments
Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida
Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges...
Cash App glitch charges some customers double

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Law enforcement searching for missing 42-year-old Shreveport woman
Volunteers with the Shreveport Volunteer Network have been working tirelessly for many days...
Storm recovery efforts continue despite extreme heat
(Joshua Boucher/News Herald via AP)
Need to cool off after the storm? Get ice & AC at these locations.
LSU celebrates its win over Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals...
LIVE at 7 p.m.: LSU baseball championship celebration from Alex Box