SPD investigating shooting in Allendale neighborhood; 2 injured

Officers are responding to a shooting on Hamilton Street that has left two victims with gunshot wounds.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers are responding to a shooting on Hamilton Street that has left two victims with gunshot wounds.

On June 26, at 10:51 a.m. the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) responded to a shooting report on Hamilton Street, near Ford Street and Garden Street in the Allendale neighborhood. When officers arrived they discovered that two men had been shot.

One victim was shot in the left arm, the other was shot in the left arm and left leg.

Both of the victims have been transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect is in custody at this time.

According to 911 records, up to 8 units are on the scene.

More updates to come as more information becomes available.

If you know anything that can help investigators, please call SPD at 318-673-7300 and push 3.

