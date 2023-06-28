Slidell celebrates Brayden Jobert; parents reflect on Championship win

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Right alongside thousands of proud fans at Wednesday’s Championship Celebration will be the proud parents of Slidell native Brayden Jobert.

Fox 8 caught up with his parents as they waited to board their flight home from Omaha Tuesday afternoon. They haven’t slept much in the past few days, but they say it was all worth it to see their son achieve his dreams.

The old stomping grounds of Jobert were alive with the next generation of Northshore High players Tuesday afternoon battling it out against Brother Martin.

The Joberts spent a lot of time in those bleachers.

“To see these kids and the close bond that this team has, to see them come together and win it all for each other, there’s just no word for it,” said Amy Jobert.

Jacques and Amy Jobert are celebrating a long fight to the finish line in Omaha with a long travel day back home.

“Playing that many games in a row and that many days in a row and waking up and going through the whole routine of having a good time before the game, the tailgating, and getting to the game, the emotions and the stress, it truly is a loss for words,” said Jacques Jobert. “It’s hard to put into words how incredible it is.”

Their son was born with baseball blood coursing through his veins. His dad was a player in his time and runs a baseball training facility in Slidell.

“He’s just worked his tail off. He truly has. He just hit all the time. That’s what made him the hitter he is,” said Jacques Jobert. “It wasn’t me. He just really put in the work, and it’s paid off for him.”

He had his own superstitious rituals in the last game, running to the top of the stands to bring good luck.

“I fly up there and he hits it out of the park. It was just an amazing experience but very, very stressful to say the least,” said the outfielder’s dad.

The celebration was cut short for designers at the family-owned Who Dat Shoppe in Jobert’s hometown. When the game was called, their work began.

“As soon as the game ended, we shared that t-shirt and it’s been phone call after phone call ever since,” said Brittany Broussard.

Her sister, Emily Johnson, was working alongside her.

“We literally missed the last hour of the game. We didn’t get to see them celebrating because we were like, ‘What’s happening? Okay, Jobert got a homerun? Okay, hold on.’ It was nuts but it was fun,” said Johnson.

The work was all worth it when they think about who they are doing it for.

We love what we do every day, but when people come in and we know we have a hometown hero we are just stoked,” said Broussard. “Everyone wants a championship shirt we’ve got them in the back. We are literally leaving here to go print them right after this.”

Jobert hit 14 homeruns on the season. One of which, that homer his dad mentioned, to take the Tigers to the end.

Fox 8 will have full coverage of the Championship Series Celebrations in Baton Rouge starting at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

