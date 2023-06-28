Getting Answers
Record setting heat possible the next few days

By Matt Jones
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s another very warm and muggy start across the ArkLaTex with temperatures already in the 80s for many locations. The big story for today is going to be the dangerous combination of heat and humidity. Actual air temperatures will likely soar close to 100 this afternoon but it will feel more like 110 or higher when you factor in the humidity. Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued for the entire ArkLaTex until 8PM. Try and limit your time outside today and if you have to be out there, drink plenty of water and find some shade.

The extreme heat and humidity will continue for Thursday and Friday with record setting highs possible. Temperatures will likely soar into the 100 to 103 range both afternoons but of course it will feel much worse with the humidity. With high pressure sitting overhead, don’t expect much cloud cover or wind to help cool us down.

Saturday will still be very hot and humid with highs again near 100 to kick off the weekend!

Long-range forecast charts indicate that we could see a change in the pattern as we approach the end of weekend and the July 4th holiday that might bring slightly cooler temperatures and better rain chances. Having said that, highs will still be in the 90s and humidity will likely be even higher still making it feel like the triple digits at times.

Have a great day and stay cool!

-Matt Jones

