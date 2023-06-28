Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Near triple digit heat continues a few more days

By Jeff Castle
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will hover around 100 through the beginning of the weekend. With the humidity factored it in it will be dangerously hot at times. Another Heat Advisory is back across the ArkLaTex on Thursday with feels-like temperatures expected to top 105. Toward the end of the weekend and into next week the hot pattern will break bringing temperatures down slightly and rain chances returning.

We’ll stay clear and very warm overnight. Temperatures will slowly fall out of the 90s this evening and into the 80s. We’ll eventually find ourselves in the upper 70s to low 80s by morning.

Another day of sunshine and very hot conditions is ahead for Thursday. Temperatures will be near record highs in the upper 90s to low 100s across the area. Friday will bring more of the same with another heat advisory possible.

We’ll start off the weekend near 100 on Saturday, but look for the heat to ease slightly on Sunday with temperatures dropping back into the mid to upper 90s. A stray shower or storm is possible, but the bulk of weekend is looking dry.

Our chances for showers and storms will increase a little more for early next week. Some rain may fall on the 4th, but the day is not looking like a washout at this time. We’ll still be hot and humid, but not as dangerously hot. Highs will be mostly in the low 90s with overnight low in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a good night!

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Zamir Keshun Massey, 19
Mansfield homicide suspect arrested in Dallas
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
1 woman, 1 juvenile shot in parking lot of The Jolie Apartments
1 woman, 1 juvenile shot in parking lot of The Jolie Apartments
Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida
Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges...
Cash App glitch charges some customers double

Latest News

(Joshua Boucher/News Herald via AP)
Need to cool off after the storm? Get ice & AC at these locations.
Triple digit heat
Jeff's Wednesday afternoon weather update
Volunteers with the Shreveport Volunteer Network have been working tirelessly for many days...
Shreveport Volunteer Network working tirelessly to help people recover from storms
Dangerous heat likely this afternoon
Record setting heat possible the next few days