Near triple digit heat continues a few more days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Temperatures will hover around 100 through the beginning of the weekend. With the humidity factored it in it will be dangerously hot at times. Another Heat Advisory is back across the ArkLaTex on Thursday with feels-like temperatures expected to top 105. Toward the end of the weekend and into next week the hot pattern will break bringing temperatures down slightly and rain chances returning.

We’ll stay clear and very warm overnight. Temperatures will slowly fall out of the 90s this evening and into the 80s. We’ll eventually find ourselves in the upper 70s to low 80s by morning.

Another day of sunshine and very hot conditions is ahead for Thursday. Temperatures will be near record highs in the upper 90s to low 100s across the area. Friday will bring more of the same with another heat advisory possible.

We’ll start off the weekend near 100 on Saturday, but look for the heat to ease slightly on Sunday with temperatures dropping back into the mid to upper 90s. A stray shower or storm is possible, but the bulk of weekend is looking dry.

Our chances for showers and storms will increase a little more for early next week. Some rain may fall on the 4th, but the day is not looking like a washout at this time. We’ll still be hot and humid, but not as dangerously hot. Highs will be mostly in the low 90s with overnight low in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a good night!

