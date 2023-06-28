Getting Answers
Mother, son killed in Panola Co. housefire

Latoya Brown Jeter & Kawan Jeter Jr.
Latoya Brown Jeter & Kawan Jeter Jr.(Jeter Family)
By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A mother and son tragically lost their lives in a housefire near Carthage, Texas Tuesday morning (June 27).

A neighbor called Panola County Dispatch to report seeing the fire just before 1:30 a.m. A man was able escape the house, but Latoya Brown Jeter and Kawan Jeter Jr. were trapped inside.

Family members say Kawan Jeter Sr. tried to save his wife and son, but he was overcome by the smoke and flames. He was treated on scene for minor injuries.

The origin of the fire is still being investigated by the Panola County Fire Marshal along with help from the Texas State Fire Marshal and the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

