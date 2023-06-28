Man arrested for 2021 robbery, reportedly beating woman with shovel
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police arrested a man in connection to a 2021 robbery on Tuesday, June 27.
Officials say Danzzeria Kennedy was reportedly involved in a robbery on May 29, 2021 where a female victim was physically battered and struck in the head with a shovel multiple times. She suffered significant injuries from the incident.
A warrant for robbery and domestic abuse battery with a weapon was issued a few days after the incident, however, it was outstanding until yesterday. Kennedy was taken into custody and will be transported to the Caddo Correctional Center.
CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.