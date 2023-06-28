Getting Answers
Louisiana Key Academy presented with check for $35k

By Jasmine Franklin
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Committee of 100 of Shreveport-Bossier presented a new school in Shreveport with a special check Tuesday morning (June 27).

During the presentation, the Louisiana Key Academy, which specializes in teaching children with dyslexia, received a check for $35,000. The founder of the school, Dr. Laura Cassidy, was on-hand during the special ceremony.

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the Louisiana Key Academy was presented with a $35,000 check from the Committee of 100 of Shreveport-Bossier.(KSLA)

”It’s great to see the facility come back to life. It’s to help the kids who are affected with dyslexia. It came to our attention that there was a gap in the funding for the training for the teachers who are going to teach the kids here at the school and the Committee of 100 decided that was a perfect fit for what we needed to do in the community to help this organization,” said Eric Barkley, president of the Committee of 100.

