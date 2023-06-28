Louisiana Key Academy presented with check for $35k

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Committee of 100 of Shreveport-Bossier presented a new school in Shreveport with a special check Tuesday morning (June 27).

During the presentation, the Louisiana Key Academy, which specializes in teaching children with dyslexia, received a check for $35,000. The founder of the school, Dr. Laura Cassidy, was on-hand during the special ceremony.

”It’s great to see the facility come back to life. It’s to help the kids who are affected with dyslexia. It came to our attention that there was a gap in the funding for the training for the teachers who are going to teach the kids here at the school and the Committee of 100 decided that was a perfect fit for what we needed to do in the community to help this organization,” said Eric Barkley, president of the Committee of 100.

