LIVE at 7 p.m.: LSU baseball championship celebration from Alex Box

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - LSU’s 2023 Baseball National Championship celebration is planned for Wednesday, June 28.

Fox 8′s special coverage will begin at 7 p.m.

The celebration will take place at Alex Box Stadium – Skip Bertman Field at 7:30 p.m.

Gates at Alex Box will open at 6:30 p.m. Fans will be able to enter the stadium through gates 0-3.

University officials said admission for the celebration is free, and all non-premium areas (Champions Club and Suites) will be general admission. Field level setting will be reserved for guests of LSU Baseball and the university.

Free parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis in the Hall of Fame, Old Front Nine, Gourrier South, Levee South, and Hayfield Lots.

The celebration at Alex Box Stadium – Skip Bertman Field is expected to include a presentation of the National Championship trophy. The celebration will also include remarks from LSU head coach Jay Johnson, members of the team, and other dignitaries.

The celebration is expected to wrap up with a fireworks show.

LSU officials said the LSU Athletics’ Geaux Safe clear bag policy will be in place for the celebration. No outside food or drinks will be allowed.

All Champions Club, Suite, and Terrace season ticket holders will be sent complimentary tickets for the celebration. You will not need the ticket to enter the stadium but will be scanned upon entry to the Champions Club or Suite level. All tickets will be sent via mobile delivery. Additional information will be sent via email.

