Law enforcement searching for missing 42-year-old Shreveport woman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a missing woman, and they need the assistance of the public.

Denise Davis, 42, was last known to be in the 400 block of Seneca June 26. She is also believed to have possibly been in the Monkhouse Drive area recently.

Davis is 5′5″ tall. She has brown eyes and black hair. It’s unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Denise Davis, 42 (SPD)

Shreveport police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact them at 318-673-7300 #3.

