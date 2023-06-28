Getting Answers
Here are some tips on the most cost-effective ways to regulate and maintain your AC system

“It works optimally in the 70s, so its optimal temperature is 75″
By Tamer Knight
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’re Getting Answers on how to keep cool with your air conditioner this summer while avoiding expensive electrical bills.

KSLA spoke with Pat Cox, owner of Air Pro Heating & Cooling Systems in Bossier City, for some advice on your thermostat and the temperature best to set it at to save money.

“You never want to lower your thermostat (to) lower than 68 degrees because it can freeze up. And the longer it runs, the more it’s going to cost you to run,” he advised.

“It works optimally in the 70s, so its optimal temperature is 75. People love 70 degrees, but it’s going to run nonstop if you do that.”

Cox also said if you do decide to raise the thermostat when you’re away from your home, it’s best to raise it by 3 to 5 degrees.

