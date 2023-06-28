Felon arrested for possessing stolen gun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Officers discovered a stolen gun and drugs in the vehicle of a convicted felon.

On June 27, around 12:10 p.m., the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) community response units initiated a traffic stop in the 6600 block of Line Avenue. During the stop, officers contacted Detrevious Johnson, 28. Upon searching his vehicle, SPD discovered a stolen firearm and drugs.

Further investigation revealed that Johnson was prohibited from possessing a gun due to him being a convicted felon.

Johnson was arrested on one count of a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of possession of marijuana, and one count of illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

The drugs and gun has been seized as evidence.

