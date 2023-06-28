Extreme heat poses a serious threat

(KSLA) — With “feels-like” temperatures in the triple digits, the heat poses a serious threat to your health.

And even basic everyday necessities like your parked car, the playground, the concrete could become hazardous.

According to the CDC, there are on average 702 heat-related deaths each year in the United States. This year, the extreme heat is to blame for the deaths of at least three people and a K-9 police officer right here in the ArkLaTex.

In addition, there are about 67,512 emergency room visits due to heat-related illnesses.

Among the heat’s casualties in the ArkLaTex is a Bossier City man who died late Sunday, the second heat-related death in Louisiana in an unusually warm June. The 49-year-old was found lying on a sidewalk in Shreveport, where Sunday’s temperature hit 97° — 10° higher than the average for the date.

James Guggenheim II collapsed in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue in central Shreveport just after 5 p.m. and died in the Ochsner LSU Health emergency room 37 minutes later, the Caddo Parish coroner’s office reports.

On Saturday (June 24), Shreveport police K-9 Harrie died after sustaining a heat-related injury while the 7-year-old Belgian Malinois and his handler, Sgt. Jeff Hammer, were tracking suspects on foot who fled from a stolen car following a police chase.

The death of a 62-year-old Keithville woman June 21 also was blamed on heat. Relatives found her after she had spent several days without electricity because of earlier severe storms.

Her death was due, in part, to intense heat and high humidity, the Caddo coroner’s office reports. The Louisiana Department of Health soon after confirmed the storm-related death.

Concerned relatives found 62-year-old Tina Perritt about 1 p.m. June 21 at her residence in the 9500 block of Rosalie Loop after several days with no electricity, according to the coroner’s office. “Investigation continues into the death, due to chronic decedent health issues that, with near-triple-digit heat, led to hyperthermia.”

And an Appalachian Power lineman who was in the ArkLaTex in response to storm recovery efforts died June 19 in Marshall, Texas. Family members identified him as Cory Foster, of Milton, West Virginia. He was one of thousands of workers AEP/SWEPCO called in to assist with efforts to restore electrical service to tens of thousands of its customers in the wake of storms June 15-16.

