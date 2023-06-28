Doctor offers tips on how to keep your pet safe during the Fourth of July

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The sounds of fireworks on the Fourth of July signal the celebration of the nation’s birthday. But for our furry friends, it can be terrifying, overwhelming and hazardous.

Dr. Hanna Green, of North Airline Animal Hospital, joined KSLA live Tuesday (June 27) to offer some tips for keeping pets safe during the holiday.

She discussed how owners can take steps to protect their pets, available medications to help calm pets and why it’s so important to ensure your pet wears a collar with a name tag and your contact information.

