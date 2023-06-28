Coroner says Bossier City man’s death heat-related
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has named a man who died from high temperatures on Sunday, June 25.
James Guggenheim II, 49, collapsed on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue just after 5 p.m. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health where he died at 5:37 p.m.
Officials say this is the second heat-related death in Caddo Parish this year.
RELATED>>
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.