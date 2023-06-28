Coroner says Bossier City man’s death heat-related

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has named a man who died from high temperatures on Sunday, June 25.

James Guggenheim II, 49, collapsed on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue just after 5 p.m. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health where he died at 5:37 p.m.

Officials say this is the second heat-related death in Caddo Parish this year.

Concerned relatives found 62-year-old Tina Perritt about 1 p.m. Wednesday (June 21).

