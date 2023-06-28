Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Coroner says Bossier City man’s death heat-related

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has named a man who died from high temperatures on Sunday, June 25.
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has named a man who died from high temperatures on Sunday, June 25.

James Guggenheim II, 49, collapsed on a sidewalk in the 1400 block of Fairfield Avenue just after 5 p.m. He was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health where he died at 5:37 p.m.

Officials say this is the second heat-related death in Caddo Parish this year.

RELATED>>

Concerned relatives found 62-year-old Tina Perritt about 1 p.m. Wednesday (June 21).

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Zamir Keshun Massey, 19
Mansfield homicide suspect arrested in Dallas
1 woman, 1 juvenile shot in parking lot of The Jolie Apartments
1 woman, 1 juvenile shot in parking lot of The Jolie Apartments
Argument escalates to shooting on E. Egan Street
Argument escalates to shooting on E. Egan Street; SPD searching for suspect
Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges...
Cash App glitch charges some customers double

Latest News

Coroner says Bossier City man’s death heat-related
2nd heat-related death occurs
Here are some tips on the most cost-effective ways to regulate and maintain your AC system
Ian Cassidy Highful, 42
Ex-teacher gets 13 years in prison after being found guilty of sex crimes involving children
Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida