Business owner to feed law officers, firefighters
The event, now in its fourth year, will be held June 28 and June 29
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An area business is hosting a special event to show gratitude for firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies.
The event is now in its fourth year.
It’s the annual Feed the Cops & Feed the Fire event, and it’s taking place June 28 and June 29.
On Tuesday, June 27, KSLA was joined live by Tim Rhett, founder of the event, to preview how it gives back to local first responders. Rhett owns Jett Business Systems Inc.
EVENT DETAILS
Wednesday, June 28
- Shreveport Police Department, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Bossier City Police Department, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 1 to 5 p.m.
Thursday, June 29
- Shreveport Fire Station (Common Street), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
