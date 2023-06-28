Business owner to feed law officers, firefighters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An area business is hosting a special event to show gratitude for firefighters, police officers and sheriff’s deputies.

The event is now in its fourth year.

It’s the annual Feed the Cops & Feed the Fire event, and it’s taking place June 28 and June 29.

On Tuesday, June 27, KSLA was joined live by Tim Rhett, founder of the event, to preview how it gives back to local first responders. Rhett owns Jett Business Systems Inc.

EVENT DETAILS

Wednesday, June 28

Shreveport Police Department, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bossier City Police Department, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 1 to 5 p.m.

Thursday, June 29

Shreveport Fire Station (Common Street), 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

