Barbe alum, LSU pitcher Gavin Guidry celebrates College World Series win
By Rhonda Kitchens
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Omaha, Neb. (KPLC) - The LSU Tigers overwhelmed the Florida Gators Monday night in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the College World Series, and Barbe High alum Gavin Guidry pitched the final two innings.

Guidry, who won the high school National Championship with Barbe in 2021, struck out two, getting the final six outs for the Tigers.

LSU's Gavin Guidry (1) throws during the third inning of Game 2 of the NCAA College World...
LSU's Gavin Guidry (1) throws during the third inning of Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals against Florida in Omaha, Neb., Sunday, June 25, 2023.(John Peterson | AP)

We caught up with the pitcher on the field as the Tigers celebrated their first CWS title since 2009.

“To win a national championship with LSU has been my dream since I was born, playing baseball, so I mean this is amazing,” Guidry said.

Making the win more amazing is having so much support from his hometown fans, many of whom traveled 14 hours or even more to cheer him on to victory.

“It means a lot, family and friends coming over here, showing the love they have for LSU and for me, and I can’t say thanks enough,” Guidry said.

Guidry thanks his former coaches at Barbe for preparing him for more than success on the mound.

“First of all, they just both taught me how to be a man. How to deal with failure and just kind of recover,” he said.

These lessons proved crucial during the World Series.

“I had one outing that wasn’t the greatest. I got hit a little bit yesterday, and then I ended up helping us win the game,” Guidry said. “I can’t thank them enough for what they taught me.”

Guidry is one of three players from Southwest Louisiana to win a national championship with the Tigers this year, alongside Rosepine’s Ethan Frey and Pitkin’s Garrett Edwards.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

