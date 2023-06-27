Triple digit highs are likely today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! A Heat Advisory is in place for the entire ArkLaTex until Wednesday evening. With heat index values likely to rise to the 110-degree mark and an Excessive Heat Warning may be needed, we’ll let you know if the National Weather Service issues said warning. Sunny skies all around and the likelihood of triple-digit measured temperatures exist across the entire region. Our high in Shreveport today is 101. Regardless if it’s 99 or 101 by the heat of the day, it will feel much warmer thanks to the humidity and we urge everyone to take all the needed precautions to protect yourself from the sun and heat. Tonight, lows will hold on to the 80s for most of the region and it will likely feel quite a bit warmer all night.

By Wednesday and Thursday, near record-setting highs are likely as the mercury soars to around 105 for many locations! The good news is that the humidity won’t be as high but it will still be dangerously hot. Try and limit your time outside this week if you can!

Long-range forecast charts indicate that we could see a change in the pattern as we approach next weekend and the July 4th holiday that might bring cooler temperatures and better rain chances but this is still a long way out and subject to change. Stay tuned!

