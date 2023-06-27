Getting Answers
Shreveport’s Philadelphia Center offering free testing for Nat’l HIV Testing Day

“Knowing one’s status, if you’re living with HIV or not, is very important."
By Michael Barnes and Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Tuesday, June 27 is National HIV Testing Day.

HIV is a disease that many people in America are scared of because of misinformation. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, over one million people in the U.S. have HIV, but one in seven of those people don’t know it.

Places like The Philadelphia Center in Shreveport are using today to teach people about the disease and the importance of getting tested.

Hershey Krippendorf says there are many myths that circulate about HIV, including how it’s transmitted. She says HIV cannot be transmitted by saliva or by sharing a bathroom.

HIV IS NOT TRANSMITTED BY:

  • Donating blood
  • Touching, hand-holding, hugging
  • Sharing a toilet
  • Coughing, saliva, sweat, sneezing
  • Sharign food
  • Sharing utensils
  • Swimming pools
  • Sharing clothes, towels or bedding
  • Mosquito, insect bites

HOW HIV IS TRANSMITTED:

  • Having unprotected sex with someone who is HIV+
  • Sharing a syringe with someone who is HIV+
  • From an HIV+ mother to a baby, before, during, or after birth via breastmilk
  • ONLY through blood, semen, vaginal fluids and breast milk

Krippendorf says everyone should get tested for HIV so those with positive results can begin treatment quickly.

“Knowing one’s status, if you’re living with HIV or not, is very important. We can help access medical treatment and also supportive services for people that are living with HIV.”

When a person with HIV takes prescribed medicine as advised, the amount of the virus in their body can drop to undetectable levels. When a person is undetectable, they can no longer sexually transmit the disease to others!

You can get tested at 2020 Centenary Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday. All services the clinic provides are free, and those who get tested today will also get a free BBQ plate!

