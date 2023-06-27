Shreveport Volunteer Network working tirelessly to help people recover from June 16 storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network (SVN) has been hard at work since the day severe storms moved through the ArkLaTex on June 16.

They have assisted with cutting down trees, chopping large branches, and moving debris to the edge of people’s yards. Many times, the organization is helping those who can’t help themselves. The volunteers have been working day and night in extreme temperatures to help those most in need... and they do it for free thanks to corporations offering donations. Keith Bryant, the founder, says as long as the need remains, he’ll stay hard at work.

Volunteers with the Shreveport Volunteer Network have been working tirelessly for many days removing trees from people's yard after severe storms moved through the ArkLaTex on June 16, 2023. (KSLA)

“You can download our app, Shreveport Volunteer Network on the app store, or you can go to our website, shreveportvolunteernetwork.com. You can request assistance there, you can donate there, and you can also apply to volunteer,” said Bryant.

Watch KSLA News 12 at 6 p.m. Wednesday night to hear from a disabled veteran, who says SVN helped him save thousands of dollars.

Dozens of volunteers came out to help.

