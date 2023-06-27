Shreveport man sentenced for creating child porn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 26-year-old man from Shreveport has now been sentenced for creating child porn.

Glenderek Merritt pleaded guilty in a Caddo Parish courtroom Monday, June 26, the DA’s office says. Officials say he admitted to photographing, videotaping, filming, or otherwise creating visual sexual performances involving a child under age 17.

Merritt was sentenced by Judge Ramona Emanuel to 10 years in prison. In addition to this, he must register as a sex offender for 15 years once he’s released.

