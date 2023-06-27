Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Shreveport man sentenced for creating child porn

Glenderek Treyvon Merritt, DOB: 6/18/1997
Glenderek Treyvon Merritt, DOB: 6/18/1997(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 26-year-old man from Shreveport has now been sentenced for creating child porn.

Glenderek Merritt pleaded guilty in a Caddo Parish courtroom Monday, June 26, the DA’s office says. Officials say he admitted to photographing, videotaping, filming, or otherwise creating visual sexual performances involving a child under age 17.

Merritt was sentenced by Judge Ramona Emanuel to 10 years in prison. In addition to this, he must register as a sex offender for 15 years once he’s released.

