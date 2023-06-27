Safe Celebration Campaign hopes to keep fireworks fun, non-violent in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Safe Celebration Campaign is underway and the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department have teamed with other agencies to create a safe fun environment.

Officer Les Munn says they want to keep Fourth of July celebrations safe and avoid violent incidents. He said six officers were ambushed by a group of more than 100 people shooting fireworks at each other last year.

“They have now started using these mortar rounds. They are taking these rounds and basically putting them on their side and pointing them at first responders, police officers, vehicles, houses, whatever they choose to be their target at the moment,” said Munn.

The Texarkana Ministerial Alliance is one of the partnering agencies of the event.

“We want to make sure that your Fourth do not fizzle. We want you to celebrate the wonderful birth of our nation. We want you to have fun with family and friends, we don’t want people to get hurt. We want you to practice safety,” said Anthony Ware with the organization.

Police say they plan to be out in full force working disturbances due to fireworks complaints.

