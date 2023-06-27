Pastor identifies mother, student-athlete son killed in Panola County mobile home fire

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire near Carthage early Tuesday morning resulted in the deaths of a mother and son, according to the family’s pastor.

The Panola County Sheriff’s Office issued a release that said a 911 call was made around 1:26 a.m. on Tuesday regarding a residential fire in the Holland Quarters community just west of Carthage. According to the release, the caller said that only one man was able to escape the blaze, and two more residents were still inside.

The family’s pastor, Bishop Hubert Owens, identifies the victims as Latoya Brown Jeter and her teenage son Kawan Jeter Jr., a student-athlete at Carthage High School.

“The community is going to have a great loss,” Owens said. “Not only that, but Carthage ISD is going to have a great loss. Because we’re losing a young man who was going to be a junior next year, and I’m told he would be the starting corner on the football team. He was also a guard in basketball and ran the quarter mile in track.”

Kawan Jeter Jr. can be seen in a photo posted to his online Hudl account. (Hudl)

Family members say Kawan Jeter Sr. tried to save his wife and son but was overcome by the smoke and flames. He was treated on scene for minor injuries, according to officials.

The Beckville, Clayton, and Carthage volunteer fire departments responded along with the sheriff’s office and EMTs. When authorities arrived, they reportedly found the home fully engulfed in flames.

The Pct. 1 and 4 Justice of the Peace was contacted and ordered autopsies for the deceased after performing an inquest at the scene. According to the release, the cause of the fire is being investigated by the Panola County Fire Marshal, Texas State Fire Marshal, and the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division.

“We’re dearly saddened today but we do know God makes no mistakes,” Bishop Owens said. “And we’ll trust in Him that everything is going to be alright.”

