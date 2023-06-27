Mansfield homicide suspect arrested in Dallas

MANSFIELD, La. (KSLA) — A Mansfield homicide suspect was taken into custody in Dallas late Monday afternoon and booked into the Dallas County Jail, according to Mansfield police.

Dallas police helped Mansfield police arrest Zamir Keshun Massey after the 19-year-old Mansfield resident was found hiding in Dallas, authorities report.

He was wanted on multiple charges in connection with a deadly shooting about 6 a.m. June 14 in Mansfield.

Also assisting Mansfield police, who are the lead investigators on the case, are the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshal’s Service office for the Western District of Louisiana.

