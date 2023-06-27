Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

LSP investigating after pedestrian killed in Grant Parish crash

(Credit: MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a Grant Parish crash Tuesday (June 27).

According to LSP, just before 5:30 a.m., troopers responded to the crash on Airbase Road in Pollock. The initial investigation revealed that Angela White, 38 of Pollock, was walking in the road when she was hit by a pickup truck. LSP shared that White’s injuries were fatal and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP added that routine toxicology tests are pending and that the deadly crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto...
Automatic SNAP replacement benefits approved for Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto parishes due to storm-related power outages
Zamir Keshun Massey, 19
Mansfield homicide suspect arrested in Dallas
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
Dangerous heat returns this afternoon
Storms early followed by dangerous heat
A Walmart shopper helped return $2,000 they found left in a shopping cart.
Good Samaritan returns $2,000 found left behind in Walmart shopping cart

Latest News

Here are some tips on the most cost-effective ways to regulate and maintain your AC system
Ian Cassidy Highful, 42
Ex-teacher gets 13 years in prison after being found guilty of sex crimes involving children
Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida
1 woman, 1 juvenile shot in parking lot of The Jolie Apartments
1 woman, 1 juvenile shot in parking lot of The Jolie Apartments
On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, the Louisiana Key Academy was presented with a $35,000 check from...
Louisiana Key Academy presented with check for $35k