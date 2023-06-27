At least one person shot on Rasberry Lane

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At least one person was shot Monday night outside a Shreveport apartment complex.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 8:46 p.m. at Riverdale Apartments on Raspberry Lane.

That’s across the street from Huntington High School.

It’s not immediately clear how the shooting happened.

We do know that another person faces a life-threatening condition. We do not know whether it’s from the shooting.

