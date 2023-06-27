Getting Answers
At least one person shot on Rasberry Lane

Another person faces a life-threatening condition
At least one person was shot June 26, 2023, outside Riverdale Apartments on Rasberry Lane in...
At least one person was shot June 26, 2023, outside Riverdale Apartments on Rasberry Lane in Shreveport. Another person faced life-threatening injuries; it was unclear whether those injuries were from the shooting.(Source: Bubba Kneipp/KSLA News 12)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — At least one person was shot Monday night outside a Shreveport apartment complex.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show it happened at 8:46 p.m. at Riverdale Apartments on Raspberry Lane.

That’s across the street from Huntington High School.

It’s not immediately clear how the shooting happened.

We do know that another person faces a life-threatening condition. We do not know whether it’s from the shooting.

