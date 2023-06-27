Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Former NFL QB Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida

Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett(Source: Getty Images)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(KSLA) - Ryan Mellet, former quarterback of the Arkansas Razorback and head football coach of White Hall, reportedly drowned while in Florida, according to 5 News, KSLA’s sister station.

He was a Texarkana, Texas native.

Multiple sports agencies have posted condolences messages on social media.

He was 35 years old at the time of his passing.

