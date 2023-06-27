Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

First triple digits of the season likely today

By Matt Jones
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:02 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very warm and muggy again with temperatures as you head out the door already in the 80s for many locations! We could see a few storms firing up across our far northern zones but it won’t be nearly as widespread or intense as what we had yesterday morning and most places will likely stay dry.

The much bigger story today will be the dangerous heat. Temperatures this afternoon will likely surpass 100 for many areas but of course, it will feel hotter with the humidity. A Heat Advisory is in effect and some areas could be upgraded to Excessive Heat Warnings with feels-like temperatures getting above 110 degrees.

By Wednesday and Thursday, near record-setting highs are likely as the mercury soars to around 105 for many locations! The good news is that the humidity won’t be as high but it will still be dangerously hot. Try and limit your time outside this week if you can!

Long-range forecast charts indicate that we could see a change in the pattern as we approach next weekend and the July 4th holiday that might bring cooler temperatures and better rain chances but this is still a long way out and subject to change. Stay tuned!

Have a great day and stay cool!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto...
Automatic SNAP replacement benefits approved for Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto parishes due to storm-related power outages
Zamir Keshun Massey, 19
Mansfield homicide suspect arrested in Dallas
Dangerous heat returns this afternoon
Storms early followed by dangerous heat
Tree falls on home
Home struck by lightning, trees down after storm passes through ArkLaTex
Portions of SW Arkansas under Severe Storm Watch
Strong to severe storms possible tonight and overnight; more dangerous heat on the way

Latest News

Heat wave has arrived
Matt's morning weather update
Tree debris lines a Shreveport street.
Caddo commissioner explains emergency ordinances adopted in response to storm damage
(Gray TV photo illustration)
Another round of storms spurs more power outages
Record highs possible
Triple digit temperatures ahead