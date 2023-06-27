First triple digits of the season likely today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Starting off very warm and muggy again with temperatures as you head out the door already in the 80s for many locations! We could see a few storms firing up across our far northern zones but it won’t be nearly as widespread or intense as what we had yesterday morning and most places will likely stay dry.

The much bigger story today will be the dangerous heat. Temperatures this afternoon will likely surpass 100 for many areas but of course, it will feel hotter with the humidity. A Heat Advisory is in effect and some areas could be upgraded to Excessive Heat Warnings with feels-like temperatures getting above 110 degrees.

By Wednesday and Thursday, near record-setting highs are likely as the mercury soars to around 105 for many locations! The good news is that the humidity won’t be as high but it will still be dangerously hot. Try and limit your time outside this week if you can!

Long-range forecast charts indicate that we could see a change in the pattern as we approach next weekend and the July 4th holiday that might bring cooler temperatures and better rain chances but this is still a long way out and subject to change. Stay tuned!

Have a great day and stay cool!

-Matt Jones

