Federal trial continues for Wood County constable accused of directing K9 to bite suspect

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The federal trial of a Wood County Constable accused of using unnecessary force via his police K9 continued Tuesday.

The prosecution’s first witness was an FBI special agent who was assigned to investigate the situation. Prosecutors played the body cam footage showing the aftermath after suspect Robert Charles Evans was arrested. The video shows paramedics treating Evans’ wounds. Medical records revealed that Evans suffered from a bite on his right foot, upper leg and calf. The suspect reportedly ended up with tendon damage and had to have laceration repair and three sutures in his foot.

According to Wood County K9 policy guidelines, under “decision to utilize and terminate canine use” it is stated that the purpose of a K9 is to “locate” suspects. Their second purpose is to restrain a suspect if they are being uncooperative or resistant. Prosecutors argued that the K9 was not maintained under control by Smith and that an excessive use of force was used considering body camera footage showed Evans appearing to attempt to cooperate with Smith’s commands.

Prosecution also highlighted discrepancies in between an affidavit report written by Smith versus body cam footage from that day. The document stated that Evans had not been compliant with verbal commands, however prosecutors highlighted how body camera footage showed that an effort was made by Evans to follow orders.

The affidavit also stated that once Evans was handcuffed the K9 was immediately released from the apprehension, however body camera footage shows Evans being bit two more times after the suspect had been arrested.

Before breaking for lunch, defense attorneys took the floor and began cross examining information testified by the FBI special agent who served as the prosecutor’s first witness for the day.

The defense resumed questioning FBI Special Agent James Crowell who repeatedly disputed the defense’s claim that Evans struck the K9, instead insisted that Evans’ actions were attempts to push the dog away, stating that it was his opinion that Evans was simply attempting to keep the dog from biting him rather than outright attacking the dog. There were two instances shown, once where Evans’ foot came into contact with the dog and once where his hand came in contact. In both instances, Crowell said he would characterize those actions as defensive rather than aggression or attacks. Similarly, Crowell also testified that the dog appeared to be biting Evans due to commands given by Smith and not from attempts to defend itself.

As the prosecution resumed questioning Crowell, text messages were shown, one of which contained several graphic photos of Evans’ injuries as a result of being bitten. Smith’s follow-up text to one batch of photos was simply “#6,” which Crowell later said was Smith claiming Evans had received 6 bites. However, the defense disputed this given that the texts from Smith never specifically say “six bites.” Crowell would go on to clarify that he intuited that was Smith’s meaning “based on the context” of the texts and photos.

Crowell also testified to prosecution that, had he been involved in the incident, he would not have been so quick to breach the residence or to employ the use of a K9 and would have instead attempted to open lines of communication and call for further backup.

The defense later disparaged and disputed Crowell’s claim that Smith had made “14 lies” in Smith’s subsequent affidavit regarding the incident. The defense attempted to characterize the alleged lies as merely misstatements, similar to a noted misstatement that Crowell made during prior under oath.

The prosecution then called Wood County Pct. 3 Constable John McQueen to testify. McQueen was one of the law enforcement officers on-scene July 25, 2022. McQueen said that he knows Evans but would not say that he is friends with Evans, a characterization that would later be disputed by the defense due to the number of phone communications the two have had. McQueen confirmed that prior to the July 25 incident Evans had reached out and said he wanted to turn himself in to McQueen because he “did not trust the Hawkins Police Department.”

McQueen said he felt the need to reach out to other law enforcement about the incident after observing how Evans was treated during the incident, including the bites received in the hallway and the punches he sustained from Smith in the bathroom. He testified that he did not think Evans was a threat and that Kelly used excessive force, particularly in the hallway. Regarding Evans’ alleged treatment of the K9, he said he felt that anybody would try to grab a dog that was trying to bite them and that Evans was not necessarily attacking the dog.

When questioned by the defense, Evans said that he would not have punched Evans when Evans seemingly refused to comply with the “let go of my dog” command, as Smith apparently did according to bodycam footage.

The state then called Lt. Austin Milbourn of the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. Milbourn also was involved in the July 25 incident and also trained alongside Smith as a K9 officer. Milbourn noted that he had previously been bitten, unintentionally, by a police K9 and was hospitalized due to the severity of the bite. Milbourn said that he agreed to testify even though he considers Smith a friend.

Milbourn said that there was no discussion as to the necessity of the use of a dog on July 25 and that he did not believe there was a risk to life of anyone involved, nor was there any attempt to de-escalate the situation prior to the use of the dog. Milbourn said that based on his observations, Evans appeared to be panicked and not hostile when Smith made entry into the bathroom and began giving bite commands to the dog. At one point in the bodycam footage, Smith is seen thrusting the dog toward Evans, an act which Milbourn said is not normal for K9 handlers.

At one point, it is observed via multiple pieces of bodycam footage that Smith has Evans in an arm lock as Evans is in the fetal position in the bathtub with his hands on his head. Milbourn said that Smith at that point could have easily completed the arrest and that there was no need to use the dog for further compliance from Evans with that type of control.

