Ex-teacher gets 13 years in prison after being found guilty of sex crimes involving children

Educator convicted of child sexual exploitation, other offenses
Ian Cassidy Highful, 42
Ian Cassidy Highful, 42(Source: Cass County, Texas, Sheriff's Office)
By Jasmine Franklin and Curtis Heyen
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — A former schoolteacher is going to prison for 13 years for targeting students in a rural McCurtain County, Okla., town.

Ian Cassidy Highful, 42, was sentenced Tuesday (June 27) in the 17th Judicial District Court after having been convicted of two counts of child sexual exploitation and one count each of:

  • aggravated possession of child pornography,
  • soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology, and,
  • assisting lewd exhibition.

On three of the felony convictions, he was sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but 13 years suspended. The other two charges drew 10-year sentences. The terms are to be served concurrently. And Highful was given credit for time served.

Investigators have said that Highful had thousands of photographs of what’s believed to be underage children and possibly his own students on his personal cellphone. He was arrested in 2022 and charged with seven felonies, including five counts of child exploitation.

The accusations stem back to nearly seven years ago when he worked as a teacher at Eagletown Schools, just east of Broken Bow, Okla.

Highful, while a teacher at Eagletown Schools, was accused of encouraging students to send him nude pictures, giving them alcohol and a host of other allegations.

He was employed as a Broken Bow teacher before that.

Although Highful was investigated then, charges were dropped until the case was reopened in 2022.

“Investigators have performed an extensive investigation stemming from allegations made by former students alleging misconduct by their former teacher,” the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office reported.

On Oct. 6, 2022, McCurtain County sheriff’s investigators obtained a warrant for Highful’s arrest with bond set at $1 million. He was arrested in Klute, Texas, south of Houston then extradited to Oklahoma.

At the time, KSLA News 12 was told that only a fraction of the possible victims had come forward. The Sheriff’s Office was still wanting to hear from other possible victims.

The FBI also was working the case.

