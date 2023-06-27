Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Fans welcome back LSU baseball national champions

LSU baseball fans line up outside Alex Box Stadium to welcome home National Champion Tigers.
LSU baseball fans line up outside Alex Box Stadium to welcome home National Champion Tigers.(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball won its seventh College World Series Championship in program history and the first since 2009.

Many fans were eager to welcome home their favorite baseball team. The champions returned to Baton Rouge on Tuesday, June 27. Fans were initially encouraged to show up at Alex Box Stadium at 1:30 pm., but because the team’s plane was delayed, the celebration didn’t 2:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

We will have live coverage on WAFB and our digital platforms.

The parade is on Wednesday, June 28. An official start time has not yet been announced. That will air on WAFB as well.

RELATED LINKS
LSU captures 7th MCWS title in school history; first since ‘09
LSU Baseball Postgame: 2023 MCWS Champions
LSU celebrates winning 2023 MCWS Title; players, coaches, fans talk about the win

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto...
Automatic SNAP replacement benefits approved for Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto parishes due to storm-related power outages
Zamir Keshun Massey, 19
Mansfield homicide suspect arrested in Dallas
Dangerous heat returns this afternoon
Storms early followed by dangerous heat
A Walmart shopper helped return $2,000 they found left in a shopping cart.
Good Samaritan returns $2,000 found left behind in Walmart shopping cart
Tree falls on home
Home struck by lightning, trees down after storm passes through ArkLaTex