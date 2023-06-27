Caddo commissioner explains emergency ordinances adopted in response to storm damage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — “This was an unprecedented storm in our region that caused an unprecedented amount of damage to the SWEPCO system.”

That’s why District 4 Caddo Commissioner John-Paul Young says the Caddo Commission unanimously passed three emergency ordinances to help with recovery after the storms.

One ordinance will help with home repairs.

“Sometimes there’s a tree that’s down on a wire on a private property that prevents SWEPCO from re-energizing that neighborhood, and sometimes some houses that are connected to that house,” Young said. “In order to facilitate re-energizing a whole block, we have to help people who need help clear the debris in their yards and get their power back.”

Another ordinance will cost $1.5 million for debris removal, he said.

“There’s a huge amount of tree debris everywhere, and particularly in my district in Dixie Gardens, Broadmoor and South Highlands. We allocated that money from our reserve trust fund to help remove debris quickly. They’re still finalizing the plans; they have to get private contractors to submit proposals and then hire them to do that.”

The commission also passed an emergency ordinance to feed people in need, which starts next month.

“The third one was up to $250,000 from the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank, which will be used to help people who meet certain income requirements who lost all their perishable food due to power outages and a loss of refrigeration,” Young explained.

Money used for the emergency ordinances comes from the parish’s reserve trust fund, which is used for things such as disaster response.

