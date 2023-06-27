Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Bridge named for fallen TTPD officer now open

Jason Sprague was hit by a vehicle fleeing a scene in June 2013 and died from his injuries
Texarkana, Texas, Police Chief Kevin Schutte unveils the sign June 26, 2023, denoting the...
Texarkana, Texas, Police Chief Kevin Schutte unveils the sign June 26, 2023, denoting the Gibson Lane span as the Officer Jason Sprague Memorial Bridge.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Fred Gamble
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An east Texas police officer killed in the line of duty was honored in a special ceremony Monday, June 26.

Family and friends of the late Texarkana, Texas, Officer Jason Sprague gathered on Gibson Lane to name a recently constructed bridge in honor of the officer.

“We are here today to remember the service and just what a special guy Officer Sprague was for both our department, his family and this community,” Police Chief Kevin Schutte said.

We joined a crowd this morning at the dedication of the Officer Jason Sprague Memorial Bridge on Gibson Lane. It was a...

Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Monday, June 26, 2023

Officer Sprague was injured June 13, 2013, while answering a call at a park. He was hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene and later died from his injuries. Last year, the city council voted to honor the officer.

Sprague’s mother, Marsa Green, came down from Hot Springs, Ark., and got an opportunity to cross the bridge for the first time with Jason’s 14 year-old son, Caden.

“I guess good thoughts, that he will be happy with it, that’s what I think. That he will be happy with it,” Green said.

Chief Schutte referred to the structure as the “Bridge to the Future” because of the increased growth in the area.

“As citizens drive over this bridge in days to come, they will be reminded of a hero in our community: Officer Jason Sprague,” Mayor Bob Bruggeman said.

They plan to erect a monument at this site to further memorialize the officer, the mayor added.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto...
Automatic SNAP replacement benefits approved for Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto parishes due to storm-related power outages
Portions of SW Arkansas under Severe Storm Watch
Strong to severe storms possible tonight and overnight; more dangerous heat on the way
BOOKED: Devin Owen Porter Jr., 19, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of...
Downtown shooting spree suspect indicted for 22 criminal acts
Natoya Dixon (left), DOB: 11/12/2003, and Tristen Thomas (right), DOB: 10/23/2003
19-year-old woman indicted for shooting outside skating rink
Fatal crash generic
Unrestrained man dies in Bossier Parish crash

Latest News

At least one person was shot June 26, 2023, outside Riverdale Apartments on Rasberry Lane in...
At least one person shot on Rasberry Lane
Zamir Keshun Massey, 19
Mansfield homicide suspect arrested in Dallas
Bossier accepting applications for interim District 4 School Board member
LSU first baseman Tre' Morgan celebrates with fans after their team defeated Kentucky in an...
LSU baseball boasts deep New Orleans connections