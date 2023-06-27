Bridge named for fallen TTPD officer now open

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - An east Texas police officer killed in the line of duty was honored in a special ceremony Monday, June 26.

Family and friends of the late Texarkana, Texas, Officer Jason Sprague gathered on Gibson Lane to name a recently constructed bridge in honor of the officer.

“We are here today to remember the service and just what a special guy Officer Sprague was for both our department, his family and this community,” Police Chief Kevin Schutte said.

We joined a crowd this morning at the dedication of the Officer Jason Sprague Memorial Bridge on Gibson Lane. It was a... Posted by Texarkana Texas Police Department on Monday, June 26, 2023

Officer Sprague was injured June 13, 2013, while answering a call at a park. He was hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene and later died from his injuries. Last year, the city council voted to honor the officer.

Sprague’s mother, Marsa Green, came down from Hot Springs, Ark., and got an opportunity to cross the bridge for the first time with Jason’s 14 year-old son, Caden.

“I guess good thoughts, that he will be happy with it, that’s what I think. That he will be happy with it,” Green said.

Chief Schutte referred to the structure as the “Bridge to the Future” because of the increased growth in the area.

“As citizens drive over this bridge in days to come, they will be reminded of a hero in our community: Officer Jason Sprague,” Mayor Bob Bruggeman said.

They plan to erect a monument at this site to further memorialize the officer, the mayor added.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.