Bossier deputy honored for saving police officer having medical emergency at restaurant

Deputy Casey Bragg and Sheriff Julian Whittington(BPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A deputy with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office has been recognized for saving the life of a fellow law enforcement officer.

The sheriff’s office says Deputy Casey Bragg demonstrated “remarkable courage and quick thinking” when he performed life-saving measures on Capt. Todd Hylbert with the Bossier City Police Department. It all happened at a restaurant in Bossier City back on May 26.

The sheriff’s office says that evening, Deputy Bragg was out at a restaurant for a going away party with a group of other law enforcement officers when Capt. Hylbert began to have some sort of medical emergency. The sheriff’s office says the captain suddenly collapsed, and Deputy Bragg jumped into action.

Deputy Bragg assessed the situation and began to perform chest compressions on Capt. Hylbert while waiting for medical personnel to respond. The sheriff’s office says Deputy Bragg’s actions “significantly contributed to Capt. Hylbert’s survival.”

Deputy Casey Bragg received a lifesaving award from Sheriff Julian Whittington for responding while Capt. Todd Hylbert was having a medical emergency.(BPSO)

Capt. Hylbert was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover, the sheriff’s office says.

“Deputy Bragg’s heroic actions exemplify the highest standards of our law enforcement profession. His quick thinking and expert execution of life-saving measures were instrumental in saving Captain Hylbert’s life. We are proud to have Deputy Bragg as part of our team, and his bravery serves as an inspiration to us all,” said Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington.

To recognize his lifesaving efforts, Deputy Bragg was honored at a ceremony at the Bossier Parish Courthouse; he was presented with the Star of Valor by the sheriff.

