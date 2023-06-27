Bossier accepting applications for interim District 4 School Board member

BENTON, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier Parish School Board is accepting applications until 2 p.m. July 5 to select an interim member to represent District 4.

People interested in being appointed to fill the seat vacated by Duane Deen must reside in District 4 and must:

be able to read and write the English language;

be at least 18 years old;

have resided in Louisiana for the preceding two years; and,

have lived in District 4 for at least one year.

Applicants can submit their resumes by mail to

Bossier Parish School Board

P.O. Box 2000, Benton, LA

71006-2000

The School Board will call a special meeting at 5 p.m. July 6 at Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City, to interview potential candidates and appoint a replacement.

Because the unexpired portion exceeds a year, the School Board also will pass a resolution calling for a special election. Any person the board appoints to fill the vacant District 4 seat will be eligible to run for the permanent position in the primary election Oct. 14. The runoff election, if necessary, would be held Nov. 18.

