Bossier accepting applications for interim District 4 School Board member

A special election will be held Oct. 14 to fill the remainder of the term
(BPSB)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BENTON, La. (KSLA) — The Bossier Parish School Board is accepting applications until 2 p.m. July 5 to select an interim member to represent District 4.

People interested in being appointed to fill the seat vacated by Duane Deen must reside in District 4 and must:

  • be able to read and write the English language;
  • be at least 18 years old;
  • have resided in Louisiana for the preceding two years; and,
  • have lived in District 4 for at least one year.

Applicants can submit their resumes by mail to

Bossier Parish School Board

P.O. Box 2000, Benton, LA

71006-2000

The School Board will call a special meeting at 5 p.m. July 6 at Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Drive in Bossier City, to interview potential candidates and appoint a replacement.

Because the unexpired portion exceeds a year, the School Board also will pass a resolution calling for a special election. Any person the board appoints to fill the vacant District 4 seat will be eligible to run for the permanent position in the primary election Oct. 14. The runoff election, if necessary, would be held Nov. 18.

