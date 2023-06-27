Argument escalates to shooting on E. Egan Street; SPD searching for suspect
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man is in the hospital after an argument turned into a shooting just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27.
Shreveport police responded to E. Egan Street and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body. He was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they know who the female suspect is, however, cannot release her name without a warrant. They say she fled the scene in a red Nissan Altima.
If you have any information on this incident or the suspect, please call SPD at (318) 673-7300.
CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX>>
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.