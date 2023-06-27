Ark-La-Tex LSU fans pack establishments to watch Tigers win College World Series
LSU defeats Florida, 18-4, on Monday to win seventh title in program history
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It seemed as if the Ark-La-Tex were painted purple and gold.
Seemingly, everywhere across Shreveport-Bossier, fans couldn’t contain their excitement as the Tigers win their seventh national championship in program history.
The KSLA News 12 Sports team visited Walk-On’s in Shreveport to check in with LSU supporters.
