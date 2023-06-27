Another round of storms spurs more power outages

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A little more than a week after storms left 200,000+ SWEPCO customers without electricity, another round of storms with hurricane-like winds ripped across the area Monday, June 26, leaving about 30,000 without power. Those numbers have since gone down, according to the utility’s power outage map.

KSLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle said the severe weather this June has been pretty unusual but not unheard of for this time of the year here in the ArkLaTex.

While there may have been storms with hurricane-like winds, the chances of tornadoes have been moderately low.

In the coming days, there will be a small break from rain, but the new major concern will be heat and the heat index.

As of Monday night, more than 7,000 SWEPCO customers were without power.

SWEPCO communications representatives said their team has assessed the amount of damage done Monday morning and they expect the power restoration time should not be as extreme as last week’s outages.

The 3,000+ workers who came to assist in power restoration last week have left town. But SWEPCO said if they feel they need any extra help, they will request aid from surrounding areas.

