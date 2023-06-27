Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us

Another round of storms spurs more power outages

As of Monday night, more than 7,000 SWEPCO customers were without electricity
By Tamer Knight
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A little more than a week after storms left 200,000+ SWEPCO customers without electricity, another round of storms with hurricane-like winds ripped across the area Monday, June 26, leaving about 30,000 without power. Those numbers have since gone down, according to the utility’s power outage map.

KSLA Chief Meteorologist Jeff Castle said the severe weather this June has been pretty unusual but not unheard of for this time of the year here in the ArkLaTex.

While there may have been storms with hurricane-like winds, the chances of tornadoes have been moderately low.

In the coming days, there will be a small break from rain, but the new major concern will be heat and the heat index.

As of Monday night, more than 7,000 SWEPCO customers were without power.

SWEPCO communications representatives said their team has assessed the amount of damage done Monday morning and they expect the power restoration time should not be as extreme as last week’s outages.

The 3,000+ workers who came to assist in power restoration last week have left town. But SWEPCO said if they feel they need any extra help, they will request aid from surrounding areas.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto...
Automatic SNAP replacement benefits approved for Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto parishes due to storm-related power outages
Portions of SW Arkansas under Severe Storm Watch
Strong to severe storms possible tonight and overnight; more dangerous heat on the way
BOOKED: Devin Owen Porter Jr., 19, of Shreveport, is charged with one count each of...
Downtown shooting spree suspect indicted for 22 criminal acts
Natoya Dixon (left), DOB: 11/12/2003, and Tristen Thomas (right), DOB: 10/23/2003
19-year-old woman indicted for shooting outside skating rink
Fatal crash generic
Unrestrained man dies in Bossier Parish crash

Latest News

Tree debris lines a Shreveport street.
Caddo commissioner explains emergency ordinances adopted in response to storm damage
Record highs possible
Triple digit temperatures ahead
Record highs possible
Jeff's Monday evening weather update
Severe storms unusual but not unheard of in late June, KSLA's Jeff Castle says
Severe storms unusual but not unheard of in late June, KSLA's Jeff Castle says