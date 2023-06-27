4th of July Fireworks for 2023
(Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Our nation celebrates the 247th anniversary of Independence Day this year and many cities are planning fireworks. Click on the name of each festival for more information.
FRIDAY, JUNE 30
6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Bear Creek Smokehouse (10857 State Highway 154) in Marshall
BBQ will be on sale and live music from Honey Duo leads up to the fireworks.
SATURDAY, JULY 1
9 a.m. - Dark at Huxley Bay Marina (13200 FM 2694) in Shelbyville, Tex
Spend the day with food, vendors, water slides, music and fireworks when it gets dark.
4 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Fairgrounds (1800 N. Jefferson Avenue). Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
Come party with good food, bands and fireworks! Plus live bands and contests with prizes. Parade at 4 p.m.
6 p.m. - Fireworks after sundown at Hope Municipal Airport in Hope, Ark
Free entry (canned food donations acccepted) for food trucks, kids activities, live music and more.
5 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Fireworks at 9 p.m. along the banks of the Natchitoches river front
Downtown comes alive with food vendors, music from The Kelli Roberts Band and more fun things to do along Cane River Lake before the big fireworks show.
6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at 606 S. Louise Street in Atlanta, Tex
Celebrate America’s Independence with an evening of family fun. Free parking and admission for a live concert by The Dusty Rose Band, yard games and more.
9 p.m. - 10 p.m. - See the fireworks from several locations.
Toledo Bend Marina in Anacoco, La | Holly Park Marina in Milam, Tex | Lost Frontier in Hemphill, Tex and Living the Dream Marina in Many, La
SUNDAY, JULY 2
7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the parking lot of Redwater High School (120 Red River Road North) in Redwater, Tex
Games and activities are the highlights of this festival but don’t forget to stay for the fireworks.
MONDAY, JULY 3
7 p.m. - Eastside Park (1513 Pittman Road) in Magnolia, Ark
Lots of goodies for the kids, live entertainment, food trucks and fireworks.
TUESDAY, JULY 4
11 a.m. - Springbank Park Doddridge (Off of Highway 16 and US 71) in Doddridge, Ark. Fireworks at dark.
Enjoy music, a bubble pool, food vendors, water slides and more. The 4-States Fusion Chorus performs at 12:30.
Annual Rickey Warren Memorial Fireworks
4 p.m. - 10 p.m. - On the Sabine River in Logansport, La
This free community event will have food vendors and more leading up to a big fireworks show.
5 p.m. at Ashdown Junior High School (600 S. Ellen Drive) in Ashdown, Ark. Fireworks at dark.
Live music, food trucks, fun and more.
5 p.m. at DeKalb (Tex) City Park. Fireworks at dark.
Start things off with an ice cream social. Follow it up with a cornhole and kid’s kickball tournament and donut eating competition before the fireworks.
6 p.m. at T&P Trailhead Park Pavilion (200 S. Ellis Street) in New Boston, Tex
Listen to Marlon Sharp & the Cowboys at the Cross as the kids play in the bounce houses and water slide. This is a free event.
23rd Annual Star Spangled Spectacular
6 p.m. - Fireworks at dark at Camden Airport (255 Airport Road) in Camden, Ark
See South Arkansas’ largest fireworks show. Food trucks live music with The Experience and Josie Hargis.
6 p.m. - Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Otstott Park in Jefferson, Tex
The Krewe of Hebe sponsors this long standing festival.
7 p.m. - Multiple locations. Red River between Shreveport and Bossier City, South Bossier Park, Northwood Country Club in Blanchard, Big Cypress Bayou in Jefferson and the Maude Convention Complex in Longview.
Talco Independence Day Fireworks Show
7 p.m. at Talco (Tex) Community Park (301 N. 4th Street) with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.
This free fireworks show features hot dogs, giveaways and more small town community fun.
