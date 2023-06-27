4th of July Fireworks for 2023

(Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Our nation celebrates the 247th anniversary of Independence Day this year and many cities are planning fireworks. Click on the name of each festival for more information.

FRIDAY, JUNE 30

Food, Family & Fireworks

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at Bear Creek Smokehouse (10857 State Highway 154) in Marshall

BBQ will be on sale and live music from Honey Duo leads up to the fireworks.

SATURDAY, JULY 1

Fourth of July Extravaganza

9 a.m. - Dark at Huxley Bay Marina (13200 FM 2694) in Shelbyville, Tex

Spend the day with food, vendors, water slides, music and fireworks when it gets dark.

Happy Birthday USA

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Fairgrounds (1800 N. Jefferson Avenue). Fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

Come party with good food, bands and fireworks! Plus live bands and contests with prizes. Parade at 4 p.m.

Sparks Fly in July

6 p.m. - Fireworks after sundown at Hope Municipal Airport in Hope, Ark

Free entry (canned food donations acccepted) for food trucks, kids activities, live music and more.

Celebration on the Cane

5 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Fireworks at 9 p.m. along the banks of the Natchitoches river front

Downtown comes alive with food vendors, music from The Kelli Roberts Band and more fun things to do along Cane River Lake before the big fireworks show.

Summerfest

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. at 606 S. Louise Street in Atlanta, Tex

Celebrate America’s Independence with an evening of family fun. Free parking and admission for a live concert by The Dusty Rose Band, yard games and more.

Toledo Bend Firework Shows

9 p.m. - 10 p.m. - See the fireworks from several locations.

Toledo Bend Marina in Anacoco, La | Holly Park Marina in Milam, Tex | Lost Frontier in Hemphill, Tex and Living the Dream Marina in Many, La

SUNDAY, JULY 2

Freedom Fest 2023

7 p.m. - 9 p.m. at the parking lot of Redwater High School (120 Red River Road North) in Redwater, Tex

Games and activities are the highlights of this festival but don’t forget to stay for the fireworks.

MONDAY, JULY 3

Sparks in the Park

7 p.m. - Eastside Park (1513 Pittman Road) in Magnolia, Ark

Lots of goodies for the kids, live entertainment, food trucks and fireworks.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Celebration in the Park

11 a.m. - Springbank Park Doddridge (Off of Highway 16 and US 71) in Doddridge, Ark. Fireworks at dark.

Enjoy music, a bubble pool, food vendors, water slides and more. The 4-States Fusion Chorus performs at 12:30.

Annual Rickey Warren Memorial Fireworks

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. - On the Sabine River in Logansport, La

This free community event will have food vendors and more leading up to a big fireworks show.

4th of July

5 p.m. at Ashdown Junior High School (600 S. Ellen Drive) in Ashdown, Ark. Fireworks at dark.

Live music, food trucks, fun and more.

July 4th Celebration

5 p.m. at DeKalb (Tex) City Park. Fireworks at dark.

Start things off with an ice cream social. Follow it up with a cornhole and kid’s kickball tournament and donut eating competition before the fireworks.

Freedom Fest

6 p.m. at T&P Trailhead Park Pavilion (200 S. Ellis Street) in New Boston, Tex

Listen to Marlon Sharp & the Cowboys at the Cross as the kids play in the bounce houses and water slide. This is a free event.

23rd Annual Star Spangled Spectacular

6 p.m. - Fireworks at dark at Camden Airport (255 Airport Road) in Camden, Ark

See South Arkansas’ largest fireworks show. Food trucks live music with The Experience and Josie Hargis.

Jefferson Salutes America

6 p.m. - Fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at Otstott Park in Jefferson, Tex

The Krewe of Hebe sponsors this long standing festival.

Freedom Fest

7 p.m. - Multiple locations. Red River between Shreveport and Bossier City, South Bossier Park, Northwood Country Club in Blanchard, Big Cypress Bayou in Jefferson and the Maude Convention Complex in Longview.

Talco Independence Day Fireworks Show

7 p.m. at Talco (Tex) Community Park (301 N. 4th Street) with fireworks at 9:15 p.m.

This free fireworks show features hot dogs, giveaways and more small town community fun.

