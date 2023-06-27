2 women share experience with Kilgore College Rangerettes tryouts

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Their big claim to fame is they were the first drill team to perform at college football games, and they’re picking a new freshmen lineup this week.

The Kilgore College Rangerettes have been holding tryouts this week for about fifty hopefuls. Many of these young women have been dancing since an early age, and dreamed of being part of the line which was established in 1940. The number of new Rangerettes varies slightly from year to year depending on talent.

“I moved to East Texas in the first grade. And so, the first time I was introduced to the Rangerettes, I’d say probably second, third grade I came to a little camp and ever since then I’ve gone to so many Rangerette events, and it’s just grown to be something that I push to be one of my goals and I’m here today trying out,” said Chloe Bonner, a Rangerette hopeful.

The new lineup will be announced Wednesday at 10 am in the Dodson Auditorium at Kilgore College.

Rangerette hopefuls Chloe Bonner and Maddi Grace Riley about trying out for the next lineup of Kilgore about trying out for the Kilgore Rangerettes.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.