1 woman, 1 juvenile shot in parking lot of The Jolie Apartments

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 11:29 p.m. on Monday, June 26.

The incident happened in the parking lot of The Jolie Apartments in the 1000 block of Quail Creek Road.

Officials say an argument escalated to gun shots, striking one woman twice and grazing a juvenile girl. Both were taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

